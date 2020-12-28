Photos Israel imposes third national COVID-19 lockdown

Israel imposes third national COVID-19 lockdown

An employee prepares to shutter a store as Israel imposes a third national lockdown to fight climbing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tel Aviv, Israel December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An employee prepares to shutter a store as Israel imposes a third national lockdown to fight climbing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Source:REUTERS/Amir Cohen

