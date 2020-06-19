News Local Israel fully committed to agreement with Cyprus on EEZ

Israel fully committed to agreement with Cyprus on EEZ

75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Birkenau

 

Israel is fully committed to the agreement on the delimitation of the EEZ signed with the Republic of Cyprus in 2010, its Ambassador to Cyprus Sammy Revel has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) invited to comment on statements by Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said that in order to sign an agreement with Turkey similar to the one Ankara signed with Libya, Israel must cancel the agreement it has signed with Cyprus.

“Israel respects the rights of Cyprus in exercising its sovereign rights in its EEZ,” Revel stressed in his statement to CNA, adding that “Israel is fully committed to the agreement on the delimitation of the EEZ signed with the Republic of Cyprus in 2010.”

In his statements to CNN Turk Cavusoglu also claimed that Israel had ceded some maritime areas to Cyprus and that only if the Israel-Cyprus agreement is annulled could the Turkish continental shelf be merged with that of Libya.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Turkey does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus, an EU member state since 2004.

(CNA)

Anastasiades’ visit to Israel postponed due to Covid-19

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous article10 person maximum rule scrapped from June 24
Next articleNPEs in the Cyprus banking system record slight increase in January

Top Stories

Local

Four days in a row: No new Covid-19 cases again

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Cyprus after 763 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday. This is the fourth day in a row...
Read more
Economy

NPEs in the Cyprus banking system record slight increase in January

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Non-performing exposures (NPEs) recorded a slight increase in January over the previous month, attributed to the end-of year capitalised interest. According to data released by...
Read more
Local

Israel fully committed to agreement with Cyprus on EEZ

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Israel is fully committed to the agreement on the delimitation of the EEZ signed with the Republic of Cyprus in 2010, its Ambassador to...
Read more
Local

10 person maximum rule scrapped from June 24

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A rule restricting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak will be scrapped on June...
Read more
Local

Elpida recovers, returns to sea (photos)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Elpida (Hope), the Green turtle (Chelonia mydas) rescued by amateur fishermen off Zygi on June 8, has recuperated and was today released back to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Four days in a row: No new Covid-19 cases again

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Cyprus after 763 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday. This is the fourth day in a row...
Read more
Local

10 person maximum rule scrapped from June 24

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A rule restricting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak will be scrapped on June...
Read more
Local

Elpida recovers, returns to sea (photos)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Elpida (Hope), the Green turtle (Chelonia mydas) rescued by amateur fishermen off Zygi on June 8, has recuperated and was today released back to...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Flight Pass mandatory for all arrivals

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    As of June 20, 2020 all passengers planning to travel to the Republic of Cyprus are obliged to present a Cyprus Flight Pass for...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros