Israel, Denmark to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Olympic Games

FILE PHOTO: The giant Olympic rings are illuminated, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Several countries, including Israel and Denmark, said on Wednesday they would vaccinate their athletes and staff against COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, amid global debate over whether athletes should be given priority access in the rollout.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls.

Israel, which currently leads the world on per capita vaccinations, said it had already inoculated half its Olympic athletes delegation.

“By the end of May 2021, all… will be completely vaccinated against the coronavirus,” a spokeswoman from the Israel Olympic Committee told Reuters in an email.

Denmark’s chef de mission Soren Simonsen said “approximately 150 athletes and 200 officials” would get the vaccine.

“In Denmark, the government will start vaccinating normal healthy people in April, so that is the earliest time slot,” Simonsen said. “The Danish people should all have a vaccine by approximately July 1.”

Hungary’s National Olympic Committee also said its athletes would be vaccinated “in a few weeks”.

(Reuters)

