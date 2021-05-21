PhotosIsrael and Hamas cease fire across the Gaza Strip

Israel and Hamas cease fire across the Gaza Strip

People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City.

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros