Israel abolishes self-quarantine for travellers to and from Cyprus

Israel has announced that – as from Monday – travellers to and from Cyprus and another 14 European countries, including Greece, Britain, Germany, Italy are not be required to self-quarantine.

Five non European countries, including Canada, New Zealand and Jordan, are also exempted from self-quarantine. But France and the United States are among countries still excluded from the Israeli green list.

Israel began halting international flights in February as it placed restrictions on the economy to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Israel is Cyprus’ third-biggest tourist market behind the UK and Russia.