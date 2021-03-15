News Local Isolated showers, temperature remains warm

Isolated showers, temperature remains warm

Mainly cloudy with light showers and dust in the atmosphere

Today will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers at intervals and light dust that is expected to subside tonight.

Temperatures will reach 18 C inland and on the coast and 12 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with local showers expected, mostly later at night while snow or sleet is likely in the highest Troodos mountains.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 8 C inland, 11 C on the south and east coasts, 12 C on the other coasts and and 4 C in the mountains where frost might form locally.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers in the west, mostly before noon.

Wednesday will be cloudy with local showers or thunderstorms, mostly from noon onwards.

Thursday will be mainly fine with cloudy intervals which may bring light rain at times.

Temperatures are not expected to shift significantly in the next three days and will remain close to average for the time of year.

By Josephine Koumettou
