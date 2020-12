Isolated showers in the morning on Wednesday, increased cloud coverage at times in the afternoon.

A yellow warning for rainfall and thunderstorms is in effect until 4pm, according to the island’s Meteorology Service.

Winds will be moderate to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate to rough sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 16 C inland, 18 C to 20 C in coastal areas and 8 C in the mountains.