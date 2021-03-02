Isolated showers on Tuesday, with yellow alert for thunderstorms

Mainly fine early on Tuesday but increased local cloud will bring isolated showers and possible thunderstorms in northern coastal areas. Light snowfall on Troodos mountains is also on the forecast.

At the same time, a yellow alert for very strong rain between noon and 6pm has been issued, according to the island’s Met Service.

Winds will be initially light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning moderate to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

The temperature will rise to 18 C inland and in coastal areas and 9 C in the mountains.