News Local Isolated showers on Tuesday, with yellow alert for thunderstorms

Isolated showers on Tuesday, with yellow alert for thunderstorms

More rain and thunderstorms

Mainly fine early on Tuesday but increased local cloud will bring isolated showers and possible thunderstorms in northern coastal areas. Light snowfall on Troodos mountains is also on the forecast.

At the same time, a yellow alert for very strong rain between noon and 6pm has been issued, according to the island’s Met Service.

Winds will be initially light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning moderate to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

The temperature will rise to 18 C inland and in coastal areas and 9 C in the mountains.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Tuesday
Next articleEU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays

Top Stories

World

France’s Sarkozy convicted of corruption but likely to avoid jail

Annie Charalambous -
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Global infections up for first time in 7 weeks, WHO says The number of new...
Read more
in-cyprus

Tango aficionados meet up in front of the Comedie Francaise

george -
Tango aficionados meet up in front of the Comedie Francaise, Place Colette, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France.
Read more
World

Total of 170 U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights

Annie Charalambous -
One hundred seventy members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe...
Read more
Local

EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays

Annie Charalambous -
The European Commission will propose this month an EU-wide digital certificate providing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination that could allow Europeans to travel more...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays

Annie Charalambous -
The European Commission will propose this month an EU-wide digital certificate providing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination that could allow Europeans to travel more...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

302 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 302 new Coronavirus cases out of 38,001 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 1, March, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

CyBC says Eurovision song will not change

gavriella -
Andreas Frangos, President of the Administrative Board of state broadcaster CyBC, said that the song that will represent Cyprus at the Eurovision contest will...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros