NewsLocalIsolated showers and possible thunderstorms on Sunday

Isolated showers and possible thunderstorms on Sunday

Rain
Rain

Isolated showers and possible thunderstorms predicted for Sunday. Winds will be variable, force 3-4 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight to moderate.

The temperature will rise to 18 C inland and in coastal areas, and 9 C in the mountains.

By gavriella
Previous article428 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday
Next article16-year-old missing from home (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros