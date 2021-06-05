NewsLocalIrregular migrants spotted in Kato Pyrgos, foreign national arrested

Irregular migrants spotted in Kato Pyrgos, foreign national arrested

Police have arrested a foreign national who permanently lives in Cyprus shorty after 15 irregular migrants were spotted in Kato Pyrgos early in the morning on Saturday.

The 12 men and three women are believed to have been dropped off in a deserted area near the village of Limnitis which is next to Kato Pyrgos.

They seem to have crossed over in a boat from the Turkish coast.

They were first taken to the local police station and then transferred to Pournara reception centre outside Nicosia.

The arrested man was seen driving in a vehicle two other individuals and authorities now are trying to determine whether he was involved in the arrival.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCovid vaccination portal opens for specific ages, Monday’s strike by nurses to affect appointments
Next articleG7 finance ministers agree global minimum tax of at least 15%

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros