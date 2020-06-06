Irregular migrants cross from occupied areas

Police have picked up six irregular migrants who crossed from the Turkish occupied areas, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the six — five from Syria and one from Iraq — were spotted by an Athienou police patrol a little after midnight. They were taken to the police station and from there to the temporary accommodation centre at Pournara, Kokkinotrimithia.

They told police they had crossed from the Turkish-held north but did not specify the location.

Then a little before 6.30 am, police were alerted about another group of about 30 people, also near Athienou and a police operation is understood to be underway.

