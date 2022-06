An irregular migrant from Syria missing since early Thursday after 40 of his compatriots were intercepted by Paphos police wandering in Lara Bay area has been found dead at sea.

The man was spotted floating in sea waters after hours of search and rescue efforts both on land and air, according to police.

The other Syrians trafficked over from Turkey are 38 men, two women and four children.

They were all heading on foot towards Agios Georgios Pegeias when police found them.