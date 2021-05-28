NewsWorldIreland to resume EU travel from mid-July, cautious on Britain

Ireland to resume EU travel from mid-July, cautious on Britain

People walk along the sand at Salthill beach amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Galway, Ireland, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ireland plans to adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July.

But it is not in a position “just yet” to allow unencumbered travel from neighbouring Britain, senior ministers said on Friday.

“The advice that we have (from health officials), and we’re accepting this advice, is that there are real concerns about the Indian variant and for that reason, we’re not in a position to restore the common travel area (with Britain) just yet,” Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE.

He said there would continue to be restrictions for arrivals from Britain, including requirements to have a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test, when Ireland introduces the so-called EU “green certificate”.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCampaign for Cyprus parliamentary elections ends on Friday
Next articleWhat you need to know to travel before 1st July

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros