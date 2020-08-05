Ireland drops Cyprus from covid-19 “green list”

Ireland on Wednesday downgraded Cyprus from its “green list” that drops a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from countries with a low covid-19 infection rate, according to state radio.

Passengers from countries not on the “green list” of Ireland which has one of the lower rates of infection in the European Union are asked to restrict their movements for 14 days.

The Mediterranean island’s downgrade followed additional measures by Dublin to limit non-essential travel in the wake of an uptick in covid-19 infections in recent days both in Ireland and other European countries.