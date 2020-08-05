News Local Ireland drops Cyprus from covid-19 "green list"

Ireland drops Cyprus from covid-19 “green list”

People walk along the sand at Salthill beach amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Galway, Ireland, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ireland on Wednesday downgraded Cyprus from its “green list” that drops a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from countries with a low covid-19 infection rate, according to state radio.

Passengers from countries not on the “green list” of Ireland which has one of the lower rates of infection in the European Union are asked to restrict their movements for 14 days.

The Mediterranean island’s downgrade followed additional measures by Dublin to limit non-essential travel in the wake of an uptick in covid-19 infections in recent days both in Ireland and other European countries.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNeil Young sues Donald Trump’s campaign for using his songs
Next articleConflicting scientific views on extend of covid-19 spread in Cyprus

Top Stories

World

Greek and Qatari planes supply aid to Beirut after massive explosion

Maria Bitar -
The European Union, Turkey and Gulf states are among those offering assistance to Lebanon following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut that killed...
Read more
Local

Thousands are homeless in Beirut following the huge blast

Maria Bitar -
Thousands of people among them Cypriots were left homeless following the huge blast that rocked Beirut yesterday and Cyprus stands ready to assist, the...
Read more
World

Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast, official source says

Maria Bitar -
Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material that caused the explosion...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry announces chartered flight to bring Cypriots back from Lebanon (UPDATE)

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is planning to charter a flight on Thursday for the immediate return of Cypriot citizens and...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ President expresses condolences to Lebanon and readiness to provide assistance

Maria Bitar -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his deep condolences to the government and people of Lebanon and the islands readiness to provide any...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Thousands are homeless in Beirut following the huge blast

Maria Bitar -
Thousands of people among them Cypriots were left homeless following the huge blast that rocked Beirut yesterday and Cyprus stands ready to assist, the...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry announces chartered flight to bring Cypriots back from Lebanon (UPDATE)

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is planning to charter a flight on Thursday for the immediate return of Cypriot citizens and...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ President expresses condolences to Lebanon and readiness to provide assistance

Maria Bitar -
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his deep condolences to the government and people of Lebanon and the islands readiness to provide any...
Read more
Local

Police carry out 1,162 coronavirus restrictions checks

Annie Charalambous -
Police have carried out a total of 1,162 checks over the past 24 hours on premises throughout Cyprus to ensure compliance with government decrees...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros