Ireland donates €25,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons

The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) has expressed its sincere thanks to the Republic of Ireland for its donation of €25,000, which was received on the 8th of November 2021. This contribution brings Ireland’s financial assistance to the CMP to a total of €375,000 since 2006, a CMP press release said.

“These funds will support the CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus with its goal to identify and return the remains of missing individuals and to bring to an end the uncertainty which has affected the families for so many years,” CMP noted.

According to CMP, so far, 1,020 missing persons from both Cypriot communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials.

CMP relies on donor support to implement its bi-communal project that alleviates the suffering of the concerned families.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

Since the Turkish invasion the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning to their relatives the remains of missing persons.