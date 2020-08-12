News World Iraq’s port of Umm Qasr takes precautionary measures after deadly Beirut blast

Iraq’s port of Umm Qasr takes precautionary measures after deadly Beirut blast

A general view shows the port of Umm Qasr where Iraqi authorities adopt precautionary measures after Beirut blast, south of Basra, Iraq August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Following the deadly blast at Beirut’s port last week, Iraq is moving to secure its own main port of Umm Qasr from any potential dangers in the future.

The August 4 blast in Beirut at a warehouse storing highly-explosive material for years killed at least 171 people, injured some 6,000 and damaged swathes of the Mediterranean city.

Umm Qasr port employees on Wednesday cordoned off containers that were deemed at risk of being flammable or potentially explosive before moving the material away from the main part of the port on the Gulf.

Farhan Muheisen al-Firtosi, Director General of State Company for Iraqi Ports said, “we have taken rapid measures to evacuate the port from any dangerous material immediately. Thank God, we have carried out these quick measures and now our ports are secured from material liable to burn. These materials have been completely isolated.”.

While any Beirut-like incident at Umm Qasr, a small town near the Kuwaiti border, wouldn’t impact as many lives due to its low population, Iraq is keen to keep away any more potential public unrest from its streets following lengthy spells of political instability.

(Source: Reuters London)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleConcerns over preserving Lebanon’s cultural heritage

Top Stories

World

Iraq’s port of Umm Qasr takes precautionary measures after deadly Beirut blast

Maria Bitar -
Following the deadly blast at Beirut's port last week, Iraq is moving to secure its own main port of Umm Qasr from any potential...
Read more
World

Concerns over preserving Lebanon’s cultural heritage

Maria Bitar -
Many historical buildings in Beirut were badly damaged in last week's devastating explosion. Experts worry that much of Lebanon's rich cultural heritage will be lost...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Thursday

Maria Bitar -
Mainly fine weather on Thursday with yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures in effect from 13:00 to 17:00. Temperatures are expected to rise...
Read more
World

Turkey accuses Greece of violating “Turkish” minority rights in Thrace

Maria Bitar -
Turkey has said that minority schools are being closed down under the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement on...
Read more
World

Train derails in Scotland, serious injuries reported

Maria Bitar -
A number of people were seriously injured in a passenger train derailment on Wednesday morning on the east coast of Scotland, first minister Nicola...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Concerns over preserving Lebanon’s cultural heritage

Maria Bitar -
Many historical buildings in Beirut were badly damaged in last week's devastating explosion. Experts worry that much of Lebanon's rich cultural heritage will be lost...
Read more
World

Turkey accuses Greece of violating “Turkish” minority rights in Thrace

Maria Bitar -
Turkey has said that minority schools are being closed down under the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement on...
Read more
World

Train derails in Scotland, serious injuries reported

Maria Bitar -
A number of people were seriously injured in a passenger train derailment on Wednesday morning on the east coast of Scotland, first minister Nicola...
Read more
World

Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces

Annie Charalambous -
Wearing a face mask became compulsory on Wednesday in all public places in Brussels as the number of COVID-19 infections rose to a government alert level...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros