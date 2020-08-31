Photos Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims mark Ashura amid COVID-19

Iraqi Shi’ite Muslims mark Ashura amid COVID-19

Iraqi Shi’ite Muslims ride horses as they re-enact a scene from the 7th century battle of Karbala to commemorate Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi’ite Muslim calendar, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Najaf, August 30, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani 

