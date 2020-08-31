Iraqi Shi’ite Muslims mark Ashura amid COVID-19

Iraqi Shi’ite Muslims ride horses as they re-enact a scene from the 7th century battle of Karbala to commemorate Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi’ite Muslim calendar, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Najaf, August 30, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Demonstration against the German government’s COVID-19 restrictions
Protesters demonstrate in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany,...
Shooting between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro
A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy...
Kim Jong Un attends enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of...
Wisconsin on fire
A man walks by an armoured vehicle as B&L Office Furniture burns in the background as protests turn to fires after a Black man,...