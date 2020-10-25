News World Iraqi forces use water cannon, tear gas against protesters in Baghdad

Iraqi forces use water cannon, tear gas against protesters in Baghdad

 

Iraqi security forces fired water cannon and tear gas at anti-government protesters on Sunday to prevent them crossing barricades on a bridge leading towards government buildings.

The skirmishes came as hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets of Baghdad and some southern cities to hold anti-government protests, marking a year since mass anti-government unrest that killed more than 500 people.

“We will not stop protesting to demand our stolen rights. We are the victims of corrupted governments,” said Najim Abdullah, a protester standing near the Jumhuriya bridge in the capital.

Security forces had deployed in force to control protests that began in the morning, and to stop demonstrators crossing Jumhuriya bridge, which leads to the fortified Green Zone that houses government buildings and foreign missions.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Sunday’s protests were more subdued than demonstrations last year where thousands rallied in Baghdad and the south, facing off against security forces and militiamen in clashes that maimed and killed mostly young, jobless demonstrators.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who took office in May after his predecessor was driven out by last year’s unrest, has painted himself as a leader who supports demonstrators.

In a televised address on Saturday he pledged to hold early and fair elections, a demand of many pro-democracy activists, and said security forces would this time around not harm any peaceful protesters.

“We want our freedom. We want our rights,” one protester said after throwing stones at riot police above Jumhuriya bridge. He retreated when police responded with tear gas.

Security forces and unidentified gunmen carried out a fierce crackdown on anti-government disturbances that erupted in October 2019, killing hundreds of mostly unarmed protesters using live gunfire and tear gas.

The protesters had taken to the streets in mostly uncoordinated opposition to the political elite that has ruled since the 2003 U.S. invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

They accuse those in power, especially Iranian-backed parties and militia groups, of fueling endemic corruption that kept large swathes of the oil-rich Arab country in ruins even during times of relative peace.

Since the 2017 defeat of Islamic State militants, a moment many Iraqis hoped would signal a turning point for their country, millions have struggled to make a living and been deprived of reliable electricity, clean water and education.

Threats, killings and abductions of activists have continued since the protests lost steam earlier this year, out of a combination of protester fatigue and movement restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleLebanese Christian cleric to Hariri: avoid ‘secret deals’ in forming cabinet
Next articleSpain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Top Stories

Local

Triple digit covid cases for a 3rd day running but going down-101 today One in 18 positive

Constantinos Tsintas -
  One hundred and oney new Covid-19 cases were announced today, out of 2 thousand 781 tests, taking the total number of confirmed patients to...
Read more
World

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said, signaling steps...
Read more
Local

‘Macron a nutcase who’s lost his way’, Erdogan says in new insulting tirade

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Emmanuel Macron had “lost his way”, in his second sharp criticism of the French leader in two days over...
Read more
Local

Armenian community in Cyprus holds Karabakh protest

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Armenian community in Cyprus held an all-day protest today, condemning the Azeri attack on Nagorno Karabakh. The march went through various areas of Nicosia,...
Read more
World

Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nighttime curfews and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said, signaling steps...
Read more
World

Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nighttime curfews and...
Read more
World

Lebanese Christian cleric to Hariri: avoid ‘secret deals’ in forming cabinet

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urged Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to avoid back-door deals and quickly form a new government that will start lifting the...
Read more
World

Pope Francis names new cardinals, including 9 that will eventually elect successor

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Pope Francis named 13 new Roman Catholic cardinals, including nine under the age of 80 who are eligible to enter a conclave to elect...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros