News World Iran to give a 'calculated' response to nuclear scientist killing, says official

Iran to give a ‘calculated’ response to nuclear scientist killing, says official

 

Iran will give a “calculated and decisive” response to the killing of its top nuclear scientist, said a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, while a hardline newspaper suggested Tehran’s revenge should include striking the Israeli city of Haifa.

Undoubtedly, Iran will give a calculated and decisive answer to the criminals who took Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh from the Iranian nation,” Kamal Kharrazi, who is also head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, said in a statement.

Fakhrizadeh, long suspected by Western and Israeli government of masterminding a secret nuclear weapons program, was ambushed on a highway near Tehran on Friday and gunned down in his car.

Iran’s clerical and military rulers have blamed the Islamic Republic’s longtime enemy, Israel, for the killing. Iran has in the past accused Israel of killing several Iranian nuclear scientists since 2010.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has declined to comment on the killing. An Israeli cabinet minister, Tzachi Hanegbi, said he did not know who carried it out.

The hardline Kayhan daily, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for an attack on the Israeli port city of Haifa, if an Israeli role in Fakhrizadeh’s killing is proven.

However, Iran’s rulers are aware of daunting military and political difficulties of attacking Israel. Such an attack would also complicate any effort by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to revive detente with Tehran after he takes office on Jan. 20.

Tensions have been high between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when President Donald Trump exited Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers and re-imposed sanctions that have hit Iran’s economy hard. In retaliation, Tehran has gradually breached the deal’s curbs on its nuclear programme.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleArgentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona
Next articleNo restrictions to and from Limassol and Paphos as of midnight

Top Stories

Local

New covid cases under 200 today, number of hospitalised rising

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The health ministry announced 152 new cases of covid-19 over the past 24 hours, 11 of which were confirmed by PCR following an initial...
Read more
Local

Central Bank Governor tests positive for covid

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Central Bank governor Constandinos Herodotou has tested positive for covid-19 and will self-isolate at home where he will continue his duties. Herodotou announced the positive...
Read more
World

Britain expects “very significant” week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain and the European Union are heading into a “very significant” week, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said, as talks over a trade deal...
Read more
Local

No restrictions to and from Limassol and Paphos as of midnight

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are suspending movement restrictions to and from Limassol and Paphos as of midnight in line with the new health ministry directives announced on...
Read more
World

Iran to give a ‘calculated’ response to nuclear scientist killing, says official

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iran will give a “calculated and decisive” response to the killing of its top nuclear scientist, said a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain expects “very significant” week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain and the European Union are heading into a “very significant” week, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said, as talks over a trade deal...
Read more
World

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Argentine justice officials are investigating the death of soccer star Diego Maradona and ordered the search of properties of his personal doctor, a local...
Read more
World

Brexit goes down to the wire: EU and UK say big differences remain

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The European Union and Britain said there were still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator travelled to London...
Read more
World

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

Constantinos Tsintas -
  An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran yesterday, an...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros