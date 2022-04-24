NewsWorldIran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling fuel - Fars

Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling fuel – Fars

Ceremony Marking The Anniversary Of The Death Of Senior Iranian Military Commander Mohammad Hejazi, In Tehran
Ceremony Marking The Anniversary Of The Death Of Senior Iranian Military Commander Mohammad Hejazi, In Tehran

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for smuggling 200,000 litres of fuel, a senior Guards commander told the semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday.

“The ship was seized in the northern part of the Persian Gulf. Its eight crew have been handed over to legal authorities in the southern port city of Bushehr,” Gholamhossein Hosseini told Fars, without elaborating on the nationalities of the crew members.

Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

The Guards have detained several ships in the past weeks for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

(Reuters)

By george
Previous articlePriest attacked with knife in Nice, France
Next articleTwo children killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Donetsk region- governor

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros