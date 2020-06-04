News Local Ioannou urges vigilance so Cyprus remains safe as borders reopen

Ioannou urges vigilance so Cyprus remains safe as borders reopen

 

Cyprus has been successful so far in controlling COVID-19 but needs to remain so Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has told Politico.

“We are successful so far, but we need to stay successful. We need to be vigilant, not complacent and make sure that when we open our borders, we are still a safe destination” Ioannou said.

Cyprus’s airports will open in two phases on June 9 and 20.

Asked how Cyprus had so few cases and deaths, Ioannou replied that the government drew up a strategic plan on how to manage the pandemic through public hospitals by increasing capacity, and especially ICU units.

“We paid special attention to comprehensive testing and surveillance mechanism strategies, especially contact tracing. We tested nearly 12 percent of the population. And we planned ahead — we started sourcing equipment as early as February”.

There was never a period when Cyprus’ hospitals were overwhelmed, he said when asked.

“We had a designated hospital for mild COVID cases. We increased our ICU capacity by cancelling elective surgeries and drawing doctors and health care professionals from the private sector. We also secured the services of a big rehabilitation center to isolate asymptomatic cases. We never use more than 25 percent of the available ICUs,” he underlined.

The Health Minister said that at the designated hospital, the maximum occupancy for the first week in April was 60%. Cyprus has 500 beds in hotels to cater for tourists who may test positive but are asymptomatic, he added.

Asked what else Cyprus is doing to ensure that tourism does not create a new wave of the virus, Ioannou said that even for tourists arriving from [low-risk] countries, “we want to randomly test a sample of 3-4 percent every day, at our expense, just to make sure. We want to be as subtle as possible so people can enjoy the holidays.”

Invited to say if he saw mistakes at the beginning of the outbreak, the minister said “ you see mistakes? I think a lot was done at an EU level — maybe not at the very beginning, but it caught on eventually. Solidarity was stressed by Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. But maybe at the beginning, each member state was trying to navigate on its own”.

Noting that there might have been some delays, Ioannou said it is understandable “when you have to coordinate 27 countries and there are shortages all over the world”.

He also said that Cyprus did not put in an order for PPE as it has managed to secure 70, 75 tons of personal protective equipment from China. However, because the pandemic will be here until a vaccine is found, “we will definitely need the PPE in the months ahead, so EU procurement will be useful”.

Ioannou explained that for small countries like Cyprus, there was always a problem in procuring. “It’s always been an issue for us to secure pharmaceuticals, especially innovative medicines. We’ve been calling for transparency in pharmaceuticals and equal pricing. In Cyprus, the price we get for the medicine may be 10 times the price in Germany or Holland. So these are issues where we want to see more action and solidarity”.

Asked how he feels about Cyprus’ ability to get a vaccine, the minister said “we want to make sure that if the vaccine is found there won’t be any priority depending on the size of the country. However, he remarked, “I think we need to wait for at least 12 months before a vaccine is found, so we need to live with COVID-19”.

To a question if the EU should have more power to act on health, the Minister said  “with every crisis there is an opportunity, and the opportunity is that the spotlight now is on health care. We should take advantage and invest more in healthcare systems in all EU countries. If we improve the overall quality of health care in the EU then we would be better positioned to deal with issues like COVID-19 in the future,” the Minister remarked.

Concluding, he said it is also extremely important to convince pharmaceutical firms to come back to Europe, because the issue of medicine shortages is not only in Cyprus, it’s Europe-wide.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleAction plan on biodiversity approved by Cabinet, to be presented Friday

Top Stories

Local

Ioannou urges vigilance so Cyprus remains safe as borders reopen

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus has been successful so far in controlling COVID-19 but needs to remain so Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has told Politico. “We are successful so...
Read more
Local

Action plan on biodiversity approved by Cabinet, to be presented Friday

Josephine Koumettou -
The strategy for biodiversity as well the progress achieved in the framework of the President of the Republic’s initiative for climate change will be...
Read more
Local

Ministry clarifies entertainment venues not reopening on June 9

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Night clubs and discos are not included on the list of establishments allowed to reopen on June 9, the Health Ministry has clarified. Cabinet yesterday...
Read more
Local

Fire fighters battle blaze in Limassol district

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Fir fighters have responded to a fire which broke out in hilly terrain between Moutayiaka and Ayios Tychonas in Limassol. Fanned by strong winds, the...
Read more
World

EU to use $2.7 billion fund to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Union is preparing to use an emergency 2.4-billion- euro fund to make advance purchases of promising vaccines against the new coronavirus, EU...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Action plan on biodiversity approved by Cabinet, to be presented Friday

Josephine Koumettou -
The strategy for biodiversity as well the progress achieved in the framework of the President of the Republic’s initiative for climate change will be...
Read more
Local

Ministry clarifies entertainment venues not reopening on June 9

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Night clubs and discos are not included on the list of establishments allowed to reopen on June 9, the Health Ministry has clarified. Cabinet yesterday...
Read more
Local

Fire fighters battle blaze in Limassol district

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Fir fighters have responded to a fire which broke out in hilly terrain between Moutayiaka and Ayios Tychonas in Limassol. Fanned by strong winds, the...
Read more
Local

Kostrikis: ‘Open weddings relaunch in September a political decision’

Josephine Koumettou -
Member of the team of experts advising the government on Coronavirus Leontios Kostrikis said on Thursday that the team had a different view than...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros