Ioannou: Good results, but no room for complacency

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Thursday briefed EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides about Cyprus’ handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

But he also warned that Cyprus’ good results should not lead to complacency as many challenges still lay ahead and the next steps must be taken prudently.

His comment came as Cyprus recorded no new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row.

In a post on Facebook, the minister said he had briefed the EU Commissioner about the measures that have been taken to successfully deal with the pandemic as a result of which Cyprus currently has one of the best epidemiological situations in Europe.

“I also thanked the Commissioner for her constant contact and support, stressing that her contribution from the Commission, but also guidance from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control-ECDC was decisive.,” he said.

And he added: “Positive results should not bring complacency.”