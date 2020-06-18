News Local Ioannou: Good results, but no room for complacency

Υπουργός Υγείας – Τηλεδιάσκεψη με Ευρωπαία Επίτροπο για την Υγεία, Υπουργείο Υγείας, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Υπουργείο Υγείας, Λευκωσία. Κύπρος Ο Υπουργός Υγείας κ. Κωνσταντίνος Ιωάννου συμμετέχει σε τηλεδιάσκεψη με την Ευρωπαία Επίτροπο για την Υγεία κα Στέλλα Κυριακίδου. // Min. Health-Teleconference with EU Commissioner for Health, Ministry of Health, Lefkosia, Cyprus Min. Health, Lefkosia, Cyprus The Minister of Health, Mr Constantinos Ioannou, participates in a teleconference with the EU Commissioner for Health, Mrs Stella Kyriakides.

 

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Thursday briefed EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides about Cyprus’ handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

But he also warned that Cyprus’ good results should not lead to complacency as many challenges still lay ahead and the next steps must be taken prudently.

His comment came as Cyprus recorded no new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row.

84% of new Covid-19 cases since June 3 imported (infographics)

In a post on Facebook, the minister said he had briefed the EU Commissioner about the measures that have been taken to successfully deal with the pandemic as a result of which Cyprus currently has one of the best epidemiological situations in Europe.

“I also thanked the Commissioner for her constant contact and support, stressing that her contribution from the Commission, but also guidance from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control-ECDC was decisive.,” he said.

And he added: “Positive results should not bring complacency.”

One death, no new coronavirus cases on Thursday

By Bouli Hadjioannou
