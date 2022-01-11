Ioannis Kasoulides sworn in as Foreign Minister, again

Veteran politician Ioannis Kasoulides on Tuesday took over again the post of Foreign Minister after the resignation on Sunday of Nikos Christodoulides who is harbouring presidential ambitions.

The sworn-in ceremony was in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades who said Kasoulides had served as foreign minister in the past with success, professionalism and altruism.

The President also said that Kasoulides, who has served as MP and MEP as well, hugely contributed towards the accession of Cyprus to the European Union.

In addition, he contributed towards the establishment of tripartite cooperation, the substantial strengthening of our relations with the countries of the region and the UN Security Council and the wider region.

His decision to formulate the first National Security Strategy was also notable, the President also said.

Kasoulides held the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs from March 1, 2013 to February 28, 2018 when he handed over the post to Christodoulides.

Christodoulides previously held the position of Government Spokesman and Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President of the Republic.

He has long been viewed as harbouring presidential ambitions and on Sunday made public that he had tendered his resignation.

And that he would be ‘interested’ in the presidential election next year but that he was not yet ready to take a definitive decision.

“I will make an announcement when I take my final decisions,” Christodoulides also said.