Relevant services investigated ground zero, the area where the massive blaze started, headed by Limassol Assistant Superintendent Kleitos Erotokritou.

Initial reports indicate that the fire begun from a field owned by a 67 year old man, who has been remanded in custody for eight days, following eye witness testimony against him.

He claims that in fact he was the one who called the fire service.

Ground Zero-Video of the area where the massive blaze started