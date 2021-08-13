NewsLocalInvestigative team formed about last night's incidents in Limassol

Investigative team formed about last night’s incidents in Limassol

Last night incidents occured in Limassol when supporters of Apollon football team gathered in the Turkish Cypriot neibhorhood Laika aqnd threw stones against two cars that passed before them and which belonged to supporters of the opposite AEL team.

Then around 9 in the evening and after the march of AEL finished, supporters of the team attacked the building of Apollon supporters and launched fglares and fireworks.

As a result one car was burned and another six cars that were parked in the area suffered damages.

The police have confiscated a number of flares from the scene.

By gavriella
Previous articleCaretta Caretta turtles born at Kiti beach (VIDEO)
Next article90% of patients at Reference Hospital not vaccinated

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros