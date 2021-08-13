Investigative team formed about last night’s incidents in Limassol

Last night incidents occured in Limassol when supporters of Apollon football team gathered in the Turkish Cypriot neibhorhood Laika aqnd threw stones against two cars that passed before them and which belonged to supporters of the opposite AEL team.

Then around 9 in the evening and after the march of AEL finished, supporters of the team attacked the building of Apollon supporters and launched fglares and fireworks.

As a result one car was burned and another six cars that were parked in the area suffered damages.

The police have confiscated a number of flares from the scene.