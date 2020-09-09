Investigative Committee for “The Cyprus Papers” sworn in

Τhe investigative committee set to investigate the citizenships gotten by investment as laid out in “The Cyprus Papers” reportage by Al Jazeera was sworn in today, an announcement from the Law Office says.

The committee was appointed by Attorney General Giorgos Savvides on Monday, and will investigate all citizenships granted between 2007 and 2020 as part of a state scheme to attract investment.

The committee is headed by former supreme court president Myron Nikolatos.

Former Supreme Court judge Costas Pambalis, Deputy Auditor-General Kyriacos Kyriacou and Financial Ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou are the other three members.

It will investigate whether all laws, criteria and conditions in force at the time had been applied when the citizenships were granted between 2007 and August 17, 2020.

During the sworn in ceremony Nikolatos said that all members are assuming duties with full acknowledgement of how serious their task is.

He pointed out that they will do their utmost so that the probe is concluded the soonest with fair and reliable results.

