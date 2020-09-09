News Local Investigative Committee for "The Cyprus Papers" sworn in

Investigative Committee for “The Cyprus Papers” sworn in

Τhe investigative committee set to investigate the citizenships gotten by investment as laid out in “The Cyprus Papers” reportage by Al Jazeera was sworn in today, an announcement from the Law Office says.

The committee was appointed by Attorney General Giorgos Savvides on Monday, and will investigate all citizenships granted between 2007 and 2020 as part of a state scheme to attract investment.

The committee is headed by former supreme court president Myron Nikolatos.

Former Supreme Court judge Costas Pambalis, Deputy Auditor-General Kyriacos Kyriacou and Financial Ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou are the other three members.

It will investigate whether all laws, criteria and conditions in force at the time had been applied when the citizenships were granted between 2007 and August 17, 2020.

During the sworn in ceremony Nikolatos said that all members are assuming duties with full acknowledgement of how serious their task is.

He pointed out that they will do their utmost so that the probe is concluded the soonest with fair and reliable results.

Read more: Members to make up Independent Investigative Committee for “The Cyprus Papers” decided

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleEnergy Minister assures companies continue planning in Cyprus’ EEZ
Next articleChaos at the illegal airport of Tymbou due to quarantine (video)

Top Stories

Local

Chaos at the illegal airport of Tymbou due to quarantine (video)

Maria Bitar -
Images of chaos were observed in the occupied areas after the imposition of a partial lockdown and a seven-day quarantine on those arriving from...
Read more
Local

Investigative Committee for “The Cyprus Papers” sworn in

Maria Bitar -
Τhe investigative committee set to investigate the citizenships gotten by investment as laid out in "The Cyprus Papers" reportage by Al Jazeera was sworn...
Read more
Economy

Energy Minister assures companies continue planning in Cyprus’ EEZ

Maria Bitar -
Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides has assured that companies active in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone are moving forward with their planning. Addressing...
Read more
World

Island of Lesbos in state of emergency for four days starting today

Maria Bitar -
The island of Lesbos was declared in state of emergency for four days starting from today, Wednesday, at the order of Deputy Civil Protection...
Read more
Local

Two toddlers “escaped” private kindergarten and roamed the streets alone

Maria Bitar -
A tragedy was miraculously avoided when two toddlers aged 3 and 4 allegedly escaped the attention of their teachers and ran out of a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Chaos at the illegal airport of Tymbou due to quarantine (video)

Maria Bitar -
Images of chaos were observed in the occupied areas after the imposition of a partial lockdown and a seven-day quarantine on those arriving from...
Read more
Local

Two toddlers “escaped” private kindergarten and roamed the streets alone

Maria Bitar -
A tragedy was miraculously avoided when two toddlers aged 3 and 4 allegedly escaped the attention of their teachers and ran out of a...
Read more
Local

Enzo’s case should be brought to court, Alexandros Clerides says

Maria Bitar -
Alexandros Clerides, lawyer of the Association for the Protection of the Rights of Prisoners and Released Prisoners expressed the belief that Enzo's deportation should...
Read more
Local

Young man in stolen car arrested wearing snatched woman’s clothes

Maria Bitar -
Paphos police have arrested a 20-year-old European man driving a stolen car and wearing clothes he seems to have snatched from a woman's laundry. The...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros