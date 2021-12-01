Investigations regarding two missing Russian women resume in Moniatis area

The Police investigations regarding the two women, Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, who were staying together in Larnaca and have been missing since November 17, resumed today in the area of Moniatis, following new information.

It is noted that investigations at a retreat yesterday were suspended since they were fruitless while the Police continued taking testimonies from various people mainly in Larnaca and Limassol.

Moreover, information from the telecommunications data of a suspect as well as of the telephone of one of the women are expected so that their calls before going to mountainous Kato Amiantos on November 17, will be seen. Furthermore, the signal of the mobile phones is also being sought to find the course their owners followed.

According to Phileleftheros information, the two women were using burner phones and so their data might not be found, while nothing personal of the two was found in the retreat.

Also according to Phileleftheros information, two used cartridges have been found outside the retreat and have been confiscated for ballistics.

For the time being, a 23-year-old Syrian suspect, wanted by the Police is still at large.

