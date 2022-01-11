Investigations into two musicians’ accident show bad weather

NewsLocalInvestigations into two musicians’ accident show bad weather

Two young musicians lost their lives on Sunday evening after a car in which they were passengers crashed with a bus on the Limassol-Paphos highway.

The two men, Avraam Alexandrou, 26, and Prodromos Themistocleous, 24, used to entertain their friends and relatives with their songs and music both in Limassol and in Paphos.

According to the British Bases Police, investigating the accident, the final verdict will be issued once the examiner will draw his conclusions about the causes.

A well-informed source said that one of the causes was the bad weather conditions that prevailed in the area at the time, as well as the darkness at the specific turn.

The car was driven by a 28-year-old woman, also a musician, who was slightly injured. She is kept in Limassol Hospital. The three were on their way to coastal Paphos for work.

The accident took place around 8:30pm just after the exit near Paramali.

