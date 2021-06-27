NewsLocalInvestigations into Tala fire indicate electrical cables

Investigations into Tala fire indicate electrical cables

Following investigations, the relevant authorities reached the conclusion that yesterday’s huge fire in the are of Tala was caused by cables of the Electricity Authority which came into contact with each other and caused sparks.

In a statement the deputy chief of Police in Paphos Nikos Tsappis as well as the spokesman of the Fire Service confirmed this version. They also confirmed that there were no indications that the fire was due to the human factor.

