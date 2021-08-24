NewsLocalInvestigations into serious criminal cases taking forever

Investigations into serious criminal cases taking forever

The Attorney General yesterday instructed the Police to accelerate investigations into serious criminal cases like the causes for the collapse of the Cooperative, since so far there have been no results.

Attorney General George Savvides convened a meeting with the Police leadership to examine the course of investigations into serious criminal cases that have not so far been productive, to solve any legal problems and to give instruction to accelerate procedures.

It is pointed out that for some of the cases, the Cypriot Authorities are waiting for the assistance of foreign Police Authorities for testimonies deemed necessary for the further course of investigations.

According to Phileleftheros information, the investigation of three cases emerging from the revelations of the Al Jazeera video, is at an advanced stage and the assistance of the British Authorities is expected regarding the testimony of a person who knows how applications for golden passports had been promoted.

By gavriella
