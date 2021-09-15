Investigations into patients that lost their eyesight at an advanced level

The Police investigations into the eight patients who were operated for cataract at a private hospital last year and were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria and as a result one of them died while others lost sight from the eye that was operated, are at an advanced level.

According to Phileleftheros information, the Nicosia CID that has been investigating the case since past November, has now received the report of the Health Ministry regarding the specialized research conducted by the private hospital where the eight patients were operated. What is missing now is to take the testimonies of the doctors involved but also of the persons in charge at the hospital.

What the Police want is to prove whether the infection was due to insufficient measures or to another factor that could not have been predicted despite the measures.

