NewsLocalInvestigation report’s findings on ‘’Os Dame’’ clashes to be released soon

Investigation report’s findings on ‘’Os Dame’’ clashes to be released soon

The investigation report on the violent clashes between police and ‘’Os Dame’’ protesters in February that led to the serious eye injury of a young woman will be released next week.

This is what President of the Independent Authority for the Investigation of Allegations and Complaints Against the Police (IAIACAP) Andreas Paschalides told Philenews on Thursday.

The findings are being finalized and a report will be presented before the end of July.

The report will then undergo an evaluation by Paschalides who is overseeing the investigation, Philenews also reported.

Findings will incur consequences according to the suggestions of the investigators but it is the District Attorney who will ultimately assign criminal and disciplinary responsibilities.

The investigation focuses on the eye injury caused to a 25-year-old woman, as well as other citizen injuries caused by police officers.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleU.S. Undersecretary Nuland condemns Varosha announcement

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros