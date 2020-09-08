News Local Investigation into the delayed arrival of specialist doctor to the ER launched

Investigation into the delayed arrival of specialist doctor to the ER launched

34 year old cyclist killed in new traffic accident

The ER director is conducting an investigation into the delayed arrival of a specialist doctor to the ER.
The issue arose when First Aid doctors waited for five whole hours in order for their colleague, a specialist doctor on call at the time, to respond to their call.

The issue brought to light by Philenews concerned an emergency with a young patient involved in a car accident with multiple injuries.

The investigation was announced on RIK TV by Charalambos Charilaou the spokesperson of the Pancyprian Federation Of Patients Associations.

Read more: ER patient had to wait five hours for a specialist doctor to come

By Maria Bitar
