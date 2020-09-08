Investigation into the delayed arrival of specialist doctor to the ER launched

The ER director is conducting an investigation into the delayed arrival of a specialist doctor to the ER.

The issue arose when First Aid doctors waited for five whole hours in order for their colleague, a specialist doctor on call at the time, to respond to their call.

The issue brought to light by Philenews concerned an emergency with a young patient involved in a car accident with multiple injuries.

The investigation was announced on RIK TV by Charalambos Charilaou the spokesperson of the Pancyprian Federation Of Patients Associations.

