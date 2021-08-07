NewsLocalInvestigation into forged SafePass by HIO; measures against doctors

Investigation into forged SafePass by HIO; measures against doctors

In an announcement, the Health Insurance Organization expressed concern about the fact that doctors have been accused of issuing forged vaccination certificates to their patients as well as about complaints by other doctors claiming they are bullied by their colleagues because they express positions in favor of vaccination.

The HIO will proceed with the investigations of the cases regarding issuing of forged SafePass in cooperation with all relevant authorities and will take all necessary measures including suspension of contracts.

It is also asking the public to inform the Organization about this kind of incidents as well as about cases when doctors discourage vaccination without any medical reasons.

For this reason, the public is urged to contact HIO either by phone at 1700 or by send an email to [email protected]

By gavriella
