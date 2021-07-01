Investigation into cases of doctors asking citizens not to get vaccinated

The Cyprus Medical Association is going to investigate cases regarding doctors who are urging citizens not to get vaccinated.

In a written statement, Petros Agathangelou, President of the Medical Association said that the Association has focused on reports regarding members who act against the instructions of the relevant authorities on this issue and if after investigation it is ascertained that there is violation of the Code of Medical Professional Ethics, the proper procedures will be followed by the Association’s bodies.

Moreover, regarding the new increase of confirmed Covid-19 cases, particularly among people who are not vaccinated, Doctor Agathangelou once again stressed that the Medical Association recommends the vaccination against the epidemic, adding that the mass vaccination is currently the strongest weapon in our hands.