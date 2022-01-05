Introduction to Tennis for Beginners on January 9

Cyprus is blessed with the all-year round weather suitable for tennis. On Sunday January 9th Atomic Tennis holds a special practical workshop to introduce beginners to tennis, including the basic techniques, and the skills that need to be developed to become a tennis player.

Hosted by Atomic Tennis, the introductory event will take place at the Strovolos Municipal Athletic Centre

A limited number of participants can be accommodated on court so please reserve your place by paying the workshop fee described below online in advance.

The fee is 15 Euro per person. It includes the court hire, rackets, balls and coaching.

Please message Atomic Tennis directly for the payment method details.

Notes: Please wear comfortable clothing and sports/training shoes suitable for the case.

When Sunday, January 9 at 5pm

Where Strovolos Municipal Athletic Centre (Αθλητικό Κέντρο Στροβολου)

Location

Duration 1 hour

Info

***SafePass is mandatory***