Introduction to Competitive Tennis Strategy in Nicosia on Sunday, March 28

Massively Reducing Unforced Errors and Point Construction 

An Introduction to Percentage Tennis Strategy for Cyprus based tournament and advanced players (Senior-Juniors & Adults). The masterclass is aimed at giving players a framework to massively reduce unforced errors and save critical time in shot selection and placement depending on the trajectory and depth of an incoming ball.

The participants are expected to arrive at 13.00 to talk over the basic theoretical aspects followed by drills and progressions.

Note: admittance depends on a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 7 days of the workshop date.

Group sizes limited as per current health & safety protocols

IMPORTANT: places are limited and depend on online registration so insure it ASAP.   

When Sunday, March 28 from 1pm till 3pm

Where Strovolos Municipal Sports Centre

Location

Tickets

Info 99 810833, [email protected]

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

