Early this morning members of the Police stopped a car driven by a 35-year-old in an area of Nicosia.

The man was driving at 119 km per hour instead of 50 which was the limit.

He was also found to be over the legal limit for alcohol with 75μg%, rather than 22μg%.

He was arrested and transferred to the Police station. He was later released and will appear in court on 11 October.