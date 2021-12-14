Interval before COVID-19 booster shot reduced to five months and two weeks

NewsLocalInterval before COVID-19 booster shot reduced to five months and two weeks

File Photo: Woman Receives A Dose Of The Covid 19 Vaccine At A Vaccination Center In Zagreb
As part of the efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health decided, following approval by the Council of Ministers on 13 December 2021, to reduce the time period for administering the booster/3rd dose of the vaccine in cases of two-dose vaccines, and a 2nd booster dose in cases of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, to five months and two weeks instead of six months.

Interested parties will have the possibility to arrange an appointment for their vaccination via the Vaccination Portal from Wednesday 15/12/2021, or to visit walk-in vaccination centres.

