International Museum Day in Nicosia on May 21

The event is dedicated to the memory of the traditional embroider Kyriaki Costa from the Turkish-occupied village of Massari, in the Morfou area.

• Revival of Traditional Cypriot Handicrafts, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and

the Cyprus Handicrafts Service, of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry:

1. Red clay pottery

2. Basketweaving,

3. Lefkara embroidery

4. Cyprus macaroni making,

5. Traditional textiles

6. Making of Cyprus Chest

• Guided tour in the permanent collection and periodical exhibitions of the Folk-Art Museum (10:30).

• Treasure hunt by the Cyprus Scout Corps (10:30-11:30).

• Traditional embroidery making of Lefkara lace, crochet, and gauze by the Cultural Association “Idaliades”.

• Demonstration of embroidery «fervolite»

Municipality of Karavas.

• Preparation of traditional broom (“vroukali”),

by Costas Antoniou.

• Demonstration of rose distillation by Mrs. Koula Zonia.

• Presentation of karagkiozis Shadow Theater by Christos

Christodoulou.

• Traditional embroidery with crochet hook and cocoon

crafts by Stella Kazana.

• Educational activity with dough by the museum educators

of the Museum’s Friends Association.

• Narration of Cyprus Folk Tales by Ms Maria Koni

(10:00,12:00).

• Documentary screening:

1. Karavas – fervolite embroidery (10:00)

2. The Traditional music (11:00)

3. Abandoned Countryside (12:00)

4. The soul of water (13:00)

• Traditional and folk dances (10:30)

Free Entrance.

The program is subject to changes

40% discount on the publications of the Society of Cyprus Studies and offers at the handicraft shop due to the 85th anniversary of the Cyprus Folk Art Museum

When Saturday, May 21 from 9.30 am till 1.30 pm

Where Archbishop Kyprianos square, Old Archbishopric Palace, the churchyard of the Old Cathedral of Saint John Evangelist, Nicosia

