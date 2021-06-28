International festival of ancient Greek drama 2021 in Nicosia and Limassol

in-cyprusInternational festival of ancient Greek drama 2021 in Nicosia and Limassol

Five productions of ancient Greek drama by distinguished theatre companies from Cyprus, Greece, Israel and Italy, participate at the twenty-fourth edition of the “International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama”, presenting performances at Curium Ancient Theatre in Limassol and “Skali” Amphitheatre in Aglantzia.

ECCLESIAZUSAE by Aristophanes – The Operetta

ANTIGONE by Sophocles

THE KNIGHTS by Aristophanes

MEDEA by Euripides

PROMETHEUS BOUND by Aeschylus

Programme

When July 2 – July 30

Where Curium Ancient Theatre & Skali Amphitheatre (click the titles for location)

Tickets

€12 │€8 reduced (Students, Senior Citizens, National Guard, Unemployed)
€45 Festival pass (per person for attending all five performances. Only valid for non-reduced tickets)

Performances start at 21:00 │ Please arrive at the theatre before 20:15

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

