International festival of ancient Greek drama 2021 in Nicosia and Limassol

Five productions of ancient Greek drama by distinguished theatre companies from Cyprus, Greece, Israel and Italy, participate at the twenty-fourth edition of the “International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama”, presenting performances at Curium Ancient Theatre in Limassol and “Skali” Amphitheatre in Aglantzia.
ECCLESIAZUSAE by Aristophanes – The Operetta
ANTIGONE by Sophocles
THE KNIGHTS by Aristophanes
MEDEA by Euripides
PROMETHEUS BOUND by Aeschylus
When July 2 – July 30
Where Curium Ancient Theatre & Skali Amphitheatre (click the titles for location)
€12 │€8 reduced (Students, Senior Citizens, National Guard, Unemployed)
€45 Festival pass (per person for attending all five performances. Only valid for non-reduced tickets)
Performances start at 21:00 │ Please arrive at the theatre before 20:15