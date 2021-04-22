International Cafe at Kantina Mou: learn languages and socialize!

An event is organised by an ESC volunteer from Germany. Come by for a coffee, meet new people, have a nice chat and practice your language skills.

There will be 4-5 “Language Tables” where you can meet and converse with international volunteers, to learn or practice a language that interests you (Greek, English, French, Portuguese, German etc).

Due to health restrictions you will need to register online before the event, so that you can “reserve” and ensure your participation. The maximum amount of people will be 20. You will also have to choose the language you would like to learn and/or practice beforehand!

When Thursday, April 22 & Thursday, May 6 from 6pm till 8pm

Where Kantina Mou-Politistiko Ergastiri, Leoforos Ayion Omoloyiton & Anchialou 1 1080 Nicosia