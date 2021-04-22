Cyprus Insider's GuideInternational Cafe at Kantina Mou: learn languages and socialize!
International Cafe at Kantina Mou: learn languages and socialize!

An event is organised by an ESC volunteer from Germany. Come by for a coffee, meet new people, have a nice chat and practice your language skills.
There will be 4-5 “Language Tables” where you can meet and converse with international volunteers, to learn or practice a language that interests you (Greek, English, French, Portuguese, German etc).
May be an image of text that says 'International Café" at Kantina Mou: At 18:00 20:00 PM on Thursday, 22nd of April 2021 & Thursday, 6th of May 2021 At Anchialou 1080 Lefkosia (Archontiko Ierodiakonou) www.politistiko www.politistiko-ergastiri.org 3た'
Due to health restrictions you will need to register online before the event, so that you can “reserve” and ensure your participation. The maximum amount of people will be 20. You will also have to choose the language you would like to learn and/or practice beforehand!
When Thursday, April 22 & Thursday, May 6 from 6pm till 8pm
Where Kantina Mou-Politistiko Ergastiri, Leoforos Ayion Omoloyiton & Anchialou 1 1080 Nicosia
Link for online registration

