Interior Ministry says COVID test for crossing points in English as well

The Ministry of the Interior has announced the reopening of the crossing points from and to the government controlled areas of the Republic on the 4th of June, noting that this will be possible by demonstrating a weekly negative antigen or PCR test.

It notes that the test certificate must be in printed form and in a language understood by the other community, including English, concerning the name of the person passing, together with the ID or passport number.

The Ministry of the Interior says that all Cypriot citizens (Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriots) and members of their families, will have the right to cross, as well as European citizens and members of their families, who are third-country nationals, provided that they are accompanied by the EU citizen, United Kingdom citizens and their family members who hold residence permits of the Republic and third country nationals who hold residence permits of the Republic.

Third-country nationals holding a Cypriot visa (90 days), third-country nationals belonging to the list of countries that do not need a visa (90 days) (including UK nationals who do not hold residence permits of the Republic) third-country nationals holding residence permits in other Member States (90 days), and third-country nationals holding Schengen visas, dual and multiple (90 days) will also have the right to cross.

All minors over 12 need to have a negative antigen test or PCR test.

The press release says that the Technical Committee for Health will assess the epidemiological situation at the crossing points every two weeks and depending on the cases, the movement policy will be adjusted.