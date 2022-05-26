NewsLocalInterior Ministry prepares plan to de-ghetto Nicosia

Interior Ministry prepares plan to de-ghetto Nicosia

Police Covid
Police Covid

The Interior Ministry will attempt to move foreign nationals in various areas of Cyprus so that they will not gather in large numbers causing reactions by locals about alteration of the composition of the local population. The measure is being taken following the reactions of residents of several communities due to the large number of foreign nationals in their area. At the same time, the Ministry is asking the Police to undertake its responsibilities so that, in cooperation with the other services involved, it will impose the law. The ultimate goal is to have all persons who are not legally in Cyprus, return to their countries.

Interior Minister Nouris said that in cooperation with the local Authorities, foreign nationals will be removed from the centers of towns, where infrastructures will improve.

By gavriella
Previous articleDozens of villagers move to quarantine facilities after Covid-19 outbreak in Tianjin, China
Next articleGovernment Spokeswoman on the President’s meeting with the President of OSCE PA

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros