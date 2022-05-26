Interior Ministry prepares plan to de-ghetto Nicosia

The Interior Ministry will attempt to move foreign nationals in various areas of Cyprus so that they will not gather in large numbers causing reactions by locals about alteration of the composition of the local population. The measure is being taken following the reactions of residents of several communities due to the large number of foreign nationals in their area. At the same time, the Ministry is asking the Police to undertake its responsibilities so that, in cooperation with the other services involved, it will impose the law. The ultimate goal is to have all persons who are not legally in Cyprus, return to their countries.

Interior Minister Nouris said that in cooperation with the local Authorities, foreign nationals will be removed from the centers of towns, where infrastructures will improve.