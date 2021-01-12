Interior Ministry on incidents at Pournara reception center

In an announcement, the Interior Ministry referred to the incidents that broke out last night at the Pournara reception center, noting that even though the center operates under emergency conditions the incidents are not justified.

The ministry noted that despite the problems due to the pandemic and the ongoing flows of migrants, day and night efforts are taking place to manage the new arrivals.

The ministry admitted that currently more than 1500 persons stay at the center and this creates additional problems.

The incidents caused injuries among the migrants and damages to the center.

The Interior Ministry is investigating the incidents in coordination with the police.

