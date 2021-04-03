Interior Minister’s signature forged for permits for foreigners

The Police are investigating a case in which a lawyer is accused of forging the signature of Interior Minister Nikos Nouris to issue residence permits for foreigners.

The woman was operating with an associate of a political person, a state official.

They were both arrested and the case was taken before the Criminal Court but the trial has not yet begun. The lawyer still appears for cases before the Court while the associate has been fired.

So far, 11 cases of forgery have been detected. It seems that the lawyer was getting 2,300 euros per case.