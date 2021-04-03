NewsLocalInterior Minister’s signature forged for permits for foreigners

Interior Minister’s signature forged for permits for foreigners

The Police are investigating a case in which a lawyer is accused of forging the signature of Interior Minister Nikos Nouris to issue residence permits for foreigners.

The woman was operating with an associate of a political person, a state official.

They were both arrested and the case was taken before the Criminal Court but the trial has not yet begun. The lawyer still appears for cases before the Court while the associate has been fired.

So far, 11 cases of forgery have been detected. It seems that the lawyer was getting 2,300 euros per case.

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo people imprisoned for possessing more than one kilo of cannabis
Next articleIntoxicated young man gets into opposite lane in highway

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros