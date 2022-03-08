Interior Minister travels to Lebanon and Saudi Arabia to discuss Migration issue

Minister of Interior Nicos Nouris, departs for Lebanon and Saudi Arabia on Monday for official contacts, as part of his efforts to strengthen the Republic of Cyprus’ cooperation with third countries, particularly in the field of migration.

An official press release said that Nouris will have a meeting on Tuesday with his Lebanese counterpart Bassam Mawlawi during which they will examine cooperation within the framework of the bilateral agreement for readmission of persons and will examine ways to further strengthen cooperation.

On Wednesday, the minister will have an official meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef.

The two will discuss issues of mutual interest and the possibility of Saudi Arabia contributing to the development of synergies between the Republic of Cyprus and third countries of the region which aim at strengthening readmissions.

He returns to Cyprus on Wednesday afternoon.

