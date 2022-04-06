NewsLocalInterior Minister in Bulgaria, Slovenia for talks on migration flows from Ukraine

Interior Minister in Bulgaria, Slovenia for talks on migration flows from Ukraine

Ukrainianrefugees2
Ukrainianrefugees2

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris on Wednesday flies to Bulgaria for talks on how best to manage migration flows and the humanitarian crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

He will then visit Slovenia for the same purpose at the invitation of his counterparts in both EU countries, according to an official announcement.
With Bulgarian Interior Minister Boko Rashkov and Slovenian Interior Minister Aleš Hojs the Cypriot minister will also focus on efforts to reach an agreement on a common European pact on asylum and migration.

Under discussion will come the possibility of bilateral cooperation in the field of political and security policy as well.

Nouris is due back to Cyprus on Sunday morning.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleA woman carries her cat as she walks past buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling
Next articleFiremen rescue elderly man who fell in gorge in Paphos forest area

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros