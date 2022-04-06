Interior Minister in Bulgaria, Slovenia for talks on migration flows from Ukraine

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris on Wednesday flies to Bulgaria for talks on how best to manage migration flows and the humanitarian crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

He will then visit Slovenia for the same purpose at the invitation of his counterparts in both EU countries, according to an official announcement.

With Bulgarian Interior Minister Boko Rashkov and Slovenian Interior Minister Aleš Hojs the Cypriot minister will also focus on efforts to reach an agreement on a common European pact on asylum and migration.

Under discussion will come the possibility of bilateral cooperation in the field of political and security policy as well.

Nouris is due back to Cyprus on Sunday morning.