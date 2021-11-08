Interior Minister: Cyprus in emergency situation as regards migration influxes

NewsLocalInterior Minister: Cyprus in emergency situation as regards migration influxes

Cyprus is in an emergency situation as regards the migration influxes, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Monday.

In statements after the meeting of the Finance Committee before which he presented his Ministry’s budget , Nouris said that since October 1st, Cyprus is faced with huge influxes from the Green Line. He added that daily, approximately 60-100 migrants cross to the Republic of Cyprus from the Turkish-occupied areas and all of these come from Turkey, either by plane from Constantinople or via the sea.

Nouris said that this is exactly the reason that Cyprus` interventions in all levels, by the President or the FM are perfectly justified. He spoke of the need the Turkish south coastline to be monitored by Frontex and the need Turkey to finally fulfil its obligations.

He also said that the barriers across the green line will be set up in an effort to contain the influxes.

