Interim solutions to ‘ghetto’ problem with Syrian refugees in Chlorakas

Authorities are considering interim solutions in a bid to defuse the tense situation with the hundreds of Syrians living in ghetto-style conditions in Chlorakas whose locals demand their immediate relocation.

Insiders told Philenews it has been decided that for those Syrians who do not have the status of additional protection to be asked to move to other places.

This is to decongest the almost dilapidated apartment complex in which some 600 now live and thus reduce problems coming to the surface – including that of security.

The Deputy Ministry of Welfare, under whose jurisdiction come the asylum seekers and large families belong, will ask them to leave the area and relocate elsewhere where better living conditions will prevail.

Specifically, for the approximately 100 Syrians who settled in the premises illegally in violation of the decree of the Minister of Interior for residency in the area the offer is to move to Menogeia area.

As for large families, they will be asked to move to Kofinou where there is a reception centre for refugees. There, all facilities and amenities for children’s accommodation are in place.